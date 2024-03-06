Karshner Museum presents amazing Culture and Arts Festival March 16, 2024 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lynda Belt.

Awal Alhassan and Sohoyini – Awal Alhassan is a master drummer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher from Ghana, West Africa. Awal has worked throughout Africa with some of Ghana’s best traditional groups such as the Ghana Dance Ensemble, and the National Theatre of Ghana. His drumming and dance groups.

Save the date and join us for the “Celebrate the World” Culture and Arts Festival at the Karshner Museum on Saturday, March 16 from 12-5 p.m. The festival will celebrate Indigenous cultures, music, dance and storytelling from the Puyallup Tribe Canoe Family, and Raven Clan Haida native cultures, a renown drum and dance group from Ghana, Africa, music and dance from Huehca Omeyocan, a Pre-Hispanic Aztec cultural group, and student marimba ensemble performances. We hope to see you there! Free to all!

Huehca Omeyocan is a music and dance group primarily focused on dance, music, art, and culture of the Pre-Hispanic Aztecs.