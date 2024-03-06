City of DuPont Earns 2024 WellCity Award – The Suburban Times

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) recently released a list of the cities, towns, and other local governments that have earned the distinguished WellCity designation. The City of DuPont is among this year’s recipients. This recognition is bestowed to entities that meet the AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s stringent WellCity standards and demonstrate a commitment to employee health.

WellCity recipients are all part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust (Trust), Washington State’s largest local government employee health benefit pool for cities, towns, and other local governments. The Trust provides health benefits to more than 270 public entities and more than 36,000 employees and family members across the state.

Employers that meet the WellCity standards earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums. “The WellCity program provides a 2% discount on premiums. And because WellCity members have lower medical and prescription drug costs, the program benefits all Trust members by moderating premium rates for the pool. Over 85% of employees in the Trust are covered by a WellCity – that is a 10% increase over last year!” – Deanna Dawson, AWC CEO.

“I am very pleased that the City of DuPont continues to earn the AWC WellCity Award for promoting the health and well-being of city employees. With our miles of trails and community activities, the city also promotes the health and well-being of all city residents. Thank you to everyone in DuPont who helps us maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Mayor Ron Frederick.

A complete list of the cities and public entities that earned this year’s award can be found at wacities.org/wellcity.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that advocates on behalf of cities and towns and provides training and pooling programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust. AWC created the AWC Employee Benefit Trust in 1969 to assist cities in meeting state-imposed medical coverage mandates for local law enforcement officers and fire fighters.