Order Your Veterans Memorial Bricks – The Suburban Times

The City Clerk’s Office is now accepting orders for Veterans Memorial Bricks. Order yours online, by calling the City Clerk’s Office, or visiting Puyallup City Hall.

Every year, the City offers the opportunity to publicly honor the contributions and sacrifices of our military veterans by engraving a brick at the Veteran’s Memorial in Pioneer Park. The bricks line a small courtyard, which is bordered by a statue of a soldier.

Memorial bricks cost $50 for one engraved line (20 spaces maximum), $75 for two lines, and $100 for three lines plus sales tax. Engravings may be ordered online or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 253-841-4321 or visiting the Clerk’s Office at Puyallup City Hall, 333 So. Meridian, 4th floor.

