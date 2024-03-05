 March 7: Daytime lane closure on southbound I-5 in Tacoma at SR 16 interchange – The Suburban Times

March 7: Daytime lane closure on southbound I-5 in Tacoma at SR 16 interchange

TACOMA – Travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 16 interchange will want to plan for additional travel time on Thursday morning, March 7.

From 8 a.m. to noon, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the right lane of southbound I-5 approaching exit 132B to SR 16. The lane closure creates a work zone for crews to repair an expansion joint.

Lane closures will begin near milepost 133.5 at the Delin Street overpass.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.

