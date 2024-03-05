Culinary Arts program instructor Anthony Brooks recognized for exemplary leadership and mentorship in professional culinary education – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College’s Culinary Arts program instructor Anthony Brooks named Educator of the Year.

Tacoma, Wash.– Bates Technical College’s Culinary Arts program adds a dash of spice and everything nice as Washington State Chefs Association (WSCA) recognizes chef instructor Anthony Brooks as Educator of the Year.

This recognition acknowledges Brooks for his outstanding commitment to culinary education and expertise, and his guidance to aspiring culinary professionals.

“As a chef in this industry, I have had the opportunity to meet numerous culinary professionals who have mentored me,” Brooks shares. “Now, I find it most rewarding to work at Bates with our new culinary students, witnessing their evolution into the professional chefs of tomorrow.”

Brooks’ association with the WSCA began six years ago when he joined as a board member, a role he continues to fulfill today as he serves as the membership board chair for the association. His dedication to culinary education was recognized at the WSCA President’s Awards dinner in February, hosted at Maynard’s Restaurant in Silverdale, Washington.

The WSCA, a chapter of The American Culinary Federation (ACF), offers a range of resources to support professional chefs and the food service industry. With more than 17,500 members across 150 chapters, ACF is the largest professional chefs’ organization in North America, providing comprehensive educational resources, training, apprenticeships, and programmatic accreditation opportunities.

“Receiving this award was an honor as I am friends with many of the other culinary educators in Washington,” Brooks adds. “Their acknowledgment inspires me to continue enhancing our program at Bates and providing the best culinary education in Washington state.”

Brooks remains committed to staying updated with the latest developments in the culinary industry. His dedication to student success is evident as he actively pursues new opportunities, including his current work towards a BA degree initiative in hospitality management in collaboration with South Seattle College.

For further information regarding the Educator of the Year award and The American Culinary Federation Washington State Chef Association, please visit washingtonstatechefs.com.

To learn more about the Culinary Arts program at Bates Tech, go to BatesTech.edu/programs/culinary-arts or call 253.680.7000.