Applicants Sought for Six Volunteer Positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) representing Council Districts 1, 2 and 4. There are also three At-Large volunteer positions. All applicants must be Tacoma residents and those seeking a district position must reside in that district.



The 11-member CERC is comprised of Tacoma residents with representatives from each of Tacoma’s five Council districts. CERC members bring a range of perspectives and expertise that support the City’s commitment to celebrate civic engagement and special observations. They are also knowledgeable and passionate about volunteer service and the valued contributions of local volunteers to their communities, and they enjoy working with others to recognize those who give back.

The CERC serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events and recognition programs, and funding for special events. The committee is responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events; overseeing grants to support events; and soliciting corporate and other private sponsorships to leverage funds for City-hosted events such as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and City of Destiny Awards.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the CERC is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by March 24, 2024 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.