2024 Historic Preservation Awards Nominations Open – The Suburban Times

2024 Historic Preservation Awards Nominations Open

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2024 Historic Preservation Awards. The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming.

“The annual Historic Preservation Awards are a great way to shine a light on the people and projects keeping Tacoma’s history alive, whether that’s by renovating a historic building or boosting lesser-known stories of our shared past,” said Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson.

The Outstanding Achievement award categories include:

  • Sustainability
  • Housing
  • Broadening Perspectives (awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)
  • Commercial Renovation
  • Community Engagement
  • Heritage/Legacy Business
  • Innovation in Preservation and Outreach
  • Landmark Nomination
  • Leadership in Preservation
  • Partnerships in Preservation
  • Residential Renovation

Nominations can be submitted using Google Forms through April 3.

The awards ceremony and reception will be held in person on May 23. More details will be released soon regarding time and location.

Community members seeking additional information may contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.

