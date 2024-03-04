Lakewood Playhouse Announces Circle 86 Donation and Member Program – The Suburban Times

To celebrate our 86th Season, we are giving you an opportunity to join CIRCLE 86.

Simply donate $86 or more between now and April 21st for the following exclusive benefits:

Early Access to become a Subscriber to our exciting 86th Season, which explores the theme of building community.

An invitation to hear about our 86th Season from our Managing Artistic Director, Joseph C. Walsh.

10% off any Single Tickets to a show in our 86th Season

10% off Select Education Programs

10% off Lakewood Playhouse Merchandise

A Special Quarterly Newsletter for Circle 86 Members

Invitations to Exclusive Behind the Scenes Member Events, like attending a rehearsal or pre-show discussion on a play in our Season.

Click here to join Circle 86.