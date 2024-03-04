 Lakewood Playhouse Announces Circle 86 Donation and Member Program – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse Announces Circle 86 Donation and Member Program

To celebrate our 86th Season, we are giving you an opportunity to join CIRCLE 86.

Simply donate $86 or more between now and April 21st for the following exclusive benefits:

  • Early Access to become a Subscriber to our exciting 86th Season, which explores the theme of building community.
  • An invitation to hear about our 86th Season from our Managing Artistic Director, Joseph C. Walsh.
  • 10% off any Single Tickets to a show in our 86th Season
  • 10% off Select Education Programs
  • 10% off Lakewood Playhouse Merchandise
  • A Special Quarterly Newsletter for Circle 86 Members
  • Invitations to Exclusive Behind the Scenes Member Events, like attending a rehearsal or pre-show discussion on a play in our Season.

