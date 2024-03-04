Judged By Fashion: Clash of Fashion, Society & Woman’s Worth – The Suburban Times

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our March monthly program presented by THS curator Elizabeth Korsmo & THS director Jessica Smith. Elizabeth & Jessica will discuss how society in the 19th-21st centuries has judged women for their clothing. Using historical evidence and anecdotes, they will compare Victorian beauty standards to modern beauty standards to show how styles may have changed but the way we are judged has not.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.