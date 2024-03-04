Join the Rotary CleanUP April 27 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Claudia Ellsworth.

The second annual Rotary CleanUP is Saturday, April 27. In this event we tackle removing the trash and litter along our streets and curbs and celebrate community. (Did you know that Washington State is the worst state for littering on public roads? Let’s try to “curb” that in our own fair city.) Plus, it is a great chance to meet your neighbors as you beautify what we all know is a quality community.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon from its starting point at Curtis Junior High. Registrants will receive a t-shirt, trash bag and map of your CleanUP “district”. In groups or as individuals you’ll set out to clean the roadsides of University Place filling bags provided by UP Refuse. Last year’s effort removed two and a half dumpsters from our city. When the job is completed (or you run out of time), return to Curtis Junior High for your reward and refreshments. Proceeds from registrations and donations will be dedicated to support Curtis High School scholarships.

Rotarians have divided the city streets into 17 districts, lined by arterials and focused on the areas around businesses and schools. The event is sponsored by Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest.

2024 is the second year for CleanUP. During the first year over 100 participants fanned out across the city. Proceeds from the event marked the first major local donation to the All Inclusive Playground project sponsored by the University Place Parks & Recreation Foundation and the Cal Ripkin, Sr. Foundation.

Let’s come together this year to Clean “UP” our community to raise money for Curtis High School student scholarships! Join us!

To register click here or donate, click here.