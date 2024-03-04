 Hylebos Bridge Closed to Vehicular Traffic March 5-9 From 11 AM-1 AM – The Suburban Times

Hylebos Bridge Closed to Vehicular Traffic March 5-9 From 11 AM-1 AM

TACOMA, Wash. – March 5-9, from 11 AM-1 AM (during low tide), the Hylebos Bridge located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats will be closed to vehicular traffic for essential repairs. There are no anticipated impacts to shipping lanes.

Outside of these hours, the bridge will be fully operational. 

Details regarding this work are available at cityoftacoma.org/capitalprojects. Community members with questions can contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263. 

