Gala Celebrates Momentum at Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Kwabi Amoah-Forson will emcee the Tacoma Art Museum gala April 13.

Tickets are now available for the Momentum Gala, Tacoma Art Museum’s largest fundraising event. This year’s gala will celebrate springtime — a time of rebirth, renewal, hope, and inspiration. The event will be Saturday, April 13th from 5-9 p.m. at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM).

Local humanitarian Kwabi Amoah-Forson, known for community programming through The Peace Bus, will emcee. Participants are invited to glam up and enjoy the night’s fine dining by Table 47, live and silent auctions of amazing art, experiences, and more, plus other surprises.

The TAM gala is an inspiring celebration that often attracts over 200 people who collectively provide critical support for community access to TAM’s diverse exhibitions and educational programs. Exhibitions that center on Pacific Northwest creativity and innovation, and programs like school tours and Studio & Storytime propel our creative economy and inspire tens of thousands of people of all ages each year. None of these would be possible without a generous community of art lovers and gala attendees.

The celebration is inspired by TAM’s newest exhibition “Momentum: New Works in the Collection.” The exhibition showcases about 40 of TAM’s 382 acquisitions from the last five years. The pieces also reflect TAM’s progress and energy toward more fully representing the art of the Northwest and Greater Western region. “Momentum” runs through May 26, 2024.

For Momentum Gala tickets and more information, visit the TAM website.

