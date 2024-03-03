 The 2nd Dr. Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala – The Suburban Times

The 2nd Dr. Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala

Submitted by Mary Moss President/CEO Lakewood Multicultural Coalition.

The Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) invites you to attend the 2nd Dr. Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala. The date: March 15, 2024, 7:00 PM at Clover Park Technical College in the McGavick Conference Center. It is sure to be a festive evening with delicious cuisine, music by Michael Powers and Josephine Howell, with Lionel Donovan (a reporter for King 5).as Emcee

Dr. Claudia Thomas made history in 1995 as a member of the inaugural City Council and again in 2006 when she was voted in by her peers as Mayor. She served 42 years in public education as a teacher, vice principal and as an assistant superintendent of public education. Dr. Thomas was committed to giving a voice to overlooked populations and youth. LMCC invites you to help us carry on Dr. Thomas’s legacy as we continue to work with our youth and honor those that are doing great works in our city.
For more information visit our web page: www.LMCC-Lakewood.org or call me at 253-984-6405.
Its a CELEBRATION!

