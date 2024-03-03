Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont, March 4 – 28 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Travelers who use Interstate 5 through DuPont should plan for additional overnight travel time through the month of March. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on both directions of I-5 between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive Monday through Thursday nights, March 4 to 28.

The closures allow construction crews to install guardrail, excavate material, set girders, and install temporary lighting on I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Center Drive and Mounts Road. This will create a work zone so crews can continue the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project .

I-5 lane closures

One lane of northbound I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close:

7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Monday through Thursday, March 4 to 28.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close:

10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each night, Monday through Thursday, March 4 to 28.

Rolling slowdowns will intermittently stop traffic on northbound I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road:

11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night, Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14.

One lane of southbound I-5 between Center Drive and Berkeley Street will close:

8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night, Monday through Thursday, March 4 to 28.

Ramp closures

In addition to lane closures, crews will close northbound and southbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at Mounts Road, Center Drive and Steilacoom-DuPont Road. Closures will occur at night Monday through Thursday, March 4 to 28. There will be no more than two consecutive ramps closed at a time. A signed detour will direct drivers to the next nearest on- or off-ramp.

The work schedule is subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to seek real-time information on the WSDOT app , the WSDOT statewide travel map , and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed before traveling.