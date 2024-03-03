March Events – Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Berven.

MARCH NEWSBLAST … Join us for a month of fun! You can attend without being a member, but you”ll soon see why The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 is the place to be. You will want to become a member!!

Let’s start the month off “shopping for a great charitable cause”! Our “UPSCALE RETAIL” shop benefits the Elks National Foundation! Upscale Retail will be open for a few weeks. Starts 3/8 thru resale items are gone.

March 16 – St Patrick’s Day Celebratio

March 18 – Coffee Talks with Veterans.

March 19 – New Officer Installation … Come Celebrate!

March 22 – It’s Wine Time! WINE TASTING!

March 23 – “The Bunny Hop” pics with Easter Bunny & Mr. Carrot, dancing and goodies for kids.

We have a great upscale lodge.

Support our Charitable Lakewood Elks Lodge!

Attend, Enjoy our Events and cool lounge, great menu!

Join! (Approx $135 a year! An Elk Member can sponsor.)