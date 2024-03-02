“Taking Leave” a play for all of us – The Suburban Times

Getting forgetful

I’m going to share this upcoming play at Dukesbay Theater before I forget about the . . . the a . . . now where was I? Many of us as we grow older get more forgetful. Worrying about it makes it worse. The play “Taking Leave” gives us much to be concerned about but should not send us panicking and over the edge. Dukesbay is giving us a treat and helping us understand the problem.

Eliot Pryne was once a highly regarded professor of English Literature. His specialty? Shakespeare’s King Lear. As the curtain rises on this story, Eliot is packing what he thinks is a suitcase and leaving what he thinks is a hotel.

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, he is “taking leave” of the real world and imagining a new one, but the transition is painful. His three daughters Alma, Liz and Cordelia struggle to know what his next steps will be and how they can help.

A heartwarming story, filled with unexpected but compassionate humor, this rich dramatic comedy is about living and dying, and the strangely comedic value of both.

“Taking Leave” is written by Nagle Jackson and directed by Melanie Gladstone.

March 22 – April 7, 2024

The Dukesbay Theater

508 Sixth Ave. #10

Tacoma, WA 98402

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Thursday March 28 at 7:30pm

There is no performance Easter Sunday March 31

Tickets are $15, which includes coffee, tea and an assortment of cookies.

For tickets: https://DukesbayTakingLeave.bpt.me

For more information: info@dukesbay.org or 253-350-7680