Hiring Event at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Monday, March 4th

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

2608 Center Street, Tacoma WA 98409

Are you passionate about making a difference for pets and people in your community? The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County wants you to join their team!

The shelter is seeking candidates for the following full-time positions during the event: kennel aides, receiving clerks, a veterinary technician assistant, and a temporary pet support counselor. Full job descriptions can be found on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/careers.

Some hands-on animal experience outside of personal pets strongly preferred. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared for an onsite interview and tours. Offers will be made same day to qualified candidates, so please ensure you bring identification for hiring paperwork.

If you have any questions about a position or about the event, please reach out to careers@thehumanesociety.org.