Do not send money for “warrants” – The Suburban Times

While this scam has been going on for several years, we’ve received numerous reports about people receiving calls today, so we want to bring it to your attention again.

Scammers have been calling Pierce County residents and posing as Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies. They are using names of real deputies, which they are likely finding via Google searches.

The scammers are telling people that there is a pending civil case against them and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They tell the residents that they need to send them money or gift cards in order to avoid arrest. If you receive a call like this, just hang up.

We will never call you to collect money. Also, correspondence regarding court proceedings is generally sent through the mail or delivered in person by a process server. You won’t receive a phone call if you miss a court date.

Please share this information with your family and friends so they don’t fall victim to this scam.

Did you receive a scam call? Report it online.

