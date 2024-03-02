Activity Center Closed March 4 – 22 – The Suburban Times

The Puyallup Activity Center will be closed starting Monday, March 4th, through Friday, March 22nd, for repair work. Contractors will be repairing and restoring walls and floors that have been damaged or worn from use. These repairs are much needed and, once completed, will extend the life of the Center and create a more welcoming environment for patrons.

Staff will have a modified program schedule for patrons at the Pioneer Park Pavilion starting Thursday, March 7th, through Wednesday, March 20th.

For questions and more information about the closure and the work being completed, please contact Doug McCormick, Activity Center Supervisor, at dougm@puyallupwa.gov. Additional Info…