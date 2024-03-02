 Activity Center Closed March 4 – 22 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Activity Center Closed March 4 – 22

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Puyallup Activity Center will be closed starting Monday, March 4th, through Friday, March 22nd, for repair work. Contractors will be repairing and restoring walls and floors that have been damaged or worn from use. These repairs are much needed and, once completed, will extend the life of the Center and create a more welcoming environment for patrons. 

Staff will have a modified program schedule for patrons at the Pioneer Park Pavilion starting Thursday, March 7th, through Wednesday, March 20th.

For questions and more information about the closure and the work being completed, please contact Doug McCormick, Activity Center Supervisor, at dougm@puyallupwa.govAdditional Info…

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *