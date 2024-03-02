15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball/Silent Auction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

On behalf of the Lakes High School Skills USA Club and the Kiwanis of Clover Park we invite the public to our 15Th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game/ Silent Auction Friday April 26th. Doors open at 5:30pm with Tip-Off 6:30pm. Cost is a donation only at the door with concessions being sold by our Kiwanis Club.

Come out and support officers from several local agencies and teachers/administrators from various local school districts as they compete in a friendly game of basketball. In addition the community will be able to register and participate in our online silent auction that will begin evening of this great charity event.

This year, all proceeds from the event and auction. will support our local youth and the late night youth program and Foster Care Youth Free Membership program.

For more information please go to CopsvsTeachers.com or contact Baron Coleman at Bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us. Thank you for supporting our youth and CvsT.

CopsvsTeachers Charity Foundation

Lakes High School Skilks USA Club

Kiwanis of Clover Park