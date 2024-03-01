 Register Now for HIT the Trail 5K – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Register Now for HIT the Trail 5K

· · Leave a Comment ·

HIT The Trail is TCC’s annual on-campus 5K. Register to run, walk, roll or stroll the on-campus course! This event is organized by TCC Business program students, and proceeds support Business scholarships.

Race Start

10 a.m. March 9 in the Campus Commons at Tacoma Community College

Cost

  • $20 student pre-registration
  • $30 general pre-registration
  • $35 day-of registration

Race Packet Pick-Up

  • 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 8 in Building 14, TCC
  • 8 – 10 a.m. March 9 in Building 14, TCC 

Register: tacomacc.edu/HIT5k

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *