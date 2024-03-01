Register Now for HIT the Trail 5K – The Suburban Times

HIT The Trail is TCC’s annual on-campus 5K. Register to run, walk, roll or stroll the on-campus course! This event is organized by TCC Business program students, and proceeds support Business scholarships.
Race Start
10 a.m. March 9 in the Campus Commons at Tacoma Community College
Cost
- $20 student pre-registration
- $30 general pre-registration
- $35 day-of registration
Race Packet Pick-Up
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 8 in Building 14, TCC
- 8 – 10 a.m. March 9 in Building 14, TCC
Register: tacomacc.edu/HIT5k
Leave a Reply