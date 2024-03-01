Register Now for HIT the Trail 5K – The Suburban Times

HIT The Trail is TCC’s annual on-campus 5K. Register to run, walk, roll or stroll the on-campus course! This event is organized by TCC Business program students, and proceeds support Business scholarships.

Race Start

10 a.m. March 9 in the Campus Commons at Tacoma Community College

Cost

$20 student pre-registration

$30 general pre-registration

$35 day-of registration

Race Packet Pick-Up

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 8 in Building 14, TCC

8 – 10 a.m. March 9 in Building 14, TCC

Register: tacomacc.edu/HIT5k