Pierce County Library System’s commitment to early literacy and inclusion – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Library System is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment where children explore the wonders of reading and begin building their literacy skills from an early age.

“Early literacy is the foundation for academic and lifelong learning,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “By introducing children to the joy of reading, we are opening the doors to endless possibilities and adventures. Our goal is to ensure that every child in our community has the support and resources to become confident readers and curious learners.”

Recognizing the crucial role reading and storytelling play in child development, the Library System has curated a series of events and resources designed to support parents, caregivers and educators in nurturing young readers.

Events include:

Block and Sensory Play with A Step Ahead

Friday, March 8, 10-11:30 a.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library

Play, build and explore with foam blocks and other fun sensory play materials and attend a short story time. Ages 0-3.

Baby Party

Monday, March 18 and 25, 10-11 a.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library

Enjoy an informal time to read, play, explore and make new friends. Ages 12 months and younger or pre-walkers.

Greentrike Play to Learn

Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

Individual play, group activities, songs and circle time. Ages 0-6.

Kaleidoscope KATŌK IM IKKURE

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Fife Pierce County Library

Al, riit, book, katōk im ikurre ilo kajin majōlim Pelle. Aelon 0-6.

Sing songs, share books, create art and play together in the Marshallese and English languages! Ages 0-6.

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library

Sing songs, share books, create art and play together! Ages 0-6.

Join us for story times at most library locations:

Baby Story Time : Join in with your child and enjoy books, action rhymes, knee bounces, songs and more. Ages 0-2.

: Join in with your child and enjoy books, action rhymes, knee bounces, songs and more. Ages 0-2. Toddler Story Time : Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays. Ages 18 month-3 years.

: Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays. Ages 18 month-3 years. Preschool Story Time : Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays. Ages 3-6.

: Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays. Ages 3-6. Family Story Time : Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays for the whole family. Ages 0-6.

: Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays for the whole family. Ages 0-6. Cuentos Bilingües: Bilingual Story Time: Disfrute libros bilingües, rimas, canciones y arte! Enjoy bilingual books, rhymes, songs and art. Ages 3-6.

Get more information on all Pierce County Library events at mypcls.com/calendar.

Find books, movies and more information at mypcls.org.