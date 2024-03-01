Hilltop Artists Spring Glass Sale, May 4 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Hilltop Artists.

Embrace the spirit of spring with vibrant and stunning glass creations crafted by Hilltop Artists! Discover treasures, from exquisite jewelry to elegant vases, at our Spring Glass Sale.

You’ll also have a front row seat to watch the creative process in action! Visit the Hot Shop and watch the collaboration between our talented students and an outstanding group of our alumni and staff.

Shorten your wait time: make your shopping appointment online in advance or pick up a timed ticket in person beginning at 9 AM on May 4th!



Free timed tickets are required for Sale entry until 11:30 AM.

Use the button below to register for your tickets. You may RSVP for yourself and up to three additional adults. Be ready with names, phone numbers, and email addresses for all attendees.

All proceeds from our glass sales go back into our programs and help us provide tuition-free glass arts instruction for 600+ students each year.