Celebrating our ‘Golden’ birthday – The Suburban Times

Celebrating our ‘Golden’ birthday

Twenty-eight years ago on Feb. 28, 1996, the City of Lakewood officially became a city. Voters approved the incorporation effort in 1995 after previous failed attempts.

At the time of its formation Lakewood was the seventh-largest city in the state and the second-largest city in Pierce County behind Tacoma. Today it is still the second largest in Pierce County and is the 20th largest city in the state.

Lakewood is home to nearly 64,000 people, and is proud to boast one of the most diverse populations in Washington – making it a majority minority community.

We give thanks to the leaders who stepped up more than three decades ago to make cityhood a reality and for the countless hours they put it to make it a success.

Today’s City Council remains focused on creating a place to live that is safe, that prioritizes youth and families and that offers a diverse economic base.

Learn more about Lakewood’s history, including how Lakewood once served as hunting and gathering grounds for the Nisqually people and other area tribes, on our website.

