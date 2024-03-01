 Annual Camera & Swap – The Suburban Times

Annual Camera & Swap

Submitted by Robert Peters.

The Puget Sound Photographic Collectors Society will host the largest one day camera show and swap on the West coast Saturday, April 6 at Kent Commons. Approximately 150 tables of most anything related to film or digital photography: Antique, classic and modern Cameras, Big and little cameras, images, lenses, tripods, light meters and other accessories.

Most anything related to photography has been through this show at least once in its 45 year history. What you’ll see is whatever surplus items that regional photographers bring in to dispose of.

Think of it as “an Easter egg hunt for camera enthusiasts”!

For detailed information, check this link: https://www.pspcs.org/our-annual-show

