Winter Driving Tips – The Suburban Times

Winter is still lingering, so it’s essential to be prepared to drive in the ice and snow. West Pierce Fire & Rescue wants to remind you to pay attention to winter storm advisories and watches. It is best to follow the suggested guidance and stay off icy roads when at all possible.

If you find it necessary to drive during or after a winter storm, be prepared!

Keep your gas tank near full. This helps prevent ice from forming in the tank and fuel lines, reducing the risk of breakdowns in cold weather.

This helps prevent ice from forming in the tank and fuel lines, reducing the risk of breakdowns in cold weather. Adjust your driving style: slower speeds, gradual acceleration, careful steering, and gentle braking are key to maintaining control.

slower speeds, gradual acceleration, careful steering, and gentle braking are key to maintaining control. “Don’t crowd the plow!” Snow plows need room to work, and staying clear of them is safest for everyone on the road. Visit West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition’s website for priority snow/ice routes the cities of Lakewood and University Place, and the Town of Steilacoom.

For a list of safety checks and preparedness tips before you hit the road, click here.

Also, plan for the unexpected and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. This is a smart move in the event you breakdown or get stranded. Here’s a list of essentials:

Water

Extra warm clothes

Non-perishable food

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Cat litter or sand for better tire traction

For a full list, click here.

We all have a part to play in keeping the roads safe during winter. WPFR’s call volume increases when weather impacts occur, so please be prepared and cautious, so we can ensure a safer winter for everyone on the road.

The post Winter Driving Tips appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.