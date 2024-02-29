U.P.: Home-Based Business Reception – The Suburban Times

Did you know that more than fifty percent of University Place businesses are home-based? Or that twice a year the City’s Economic Development Office hosts a reception just for these businesses?

Come and join us for this fantastic opportunity to mingle and network with other like-minded professionals. Tap into new resources to help your business grow – and get inspired for new projects!

Not a home-based business? That’s okay, please be sure to stop by to learn more about their products and services to support these entrepreneurs. The event is free and open to the public.

Mark your calendars now for:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

at NW Medical Arts

5350 Orchard St W, Ste 202

Please RSVP to Becky Metcalf (bmetcalf@cityofup.com)

For planning purposes, RSVPs are requested by March 8, 2024