Public Notice from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency regarding public hearing for Darling Ingredients – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (Agency) is providing public notice for a proposed permit and public hearing for Darling Ingredients Inc. to replace rendering equipment, including a meat cooker, that had been previously destroyed in a fire. The rendering facility will consist of raw material delivery trucks, raw material receiving pits, meat cooker, processing equipment such as screens and screw presses. The processes will all be totally enclosed in a building under negative pressure with generated emissions routed to control devices including a condenser, a venturi scrubber, and thermal oxidizer. Facility-wide emissions are 0.63 tons per year (tpy) nitrogen oxides, 3.06 tpy sulfur oxides, 5.01 tpy of particulate matter (10 microns or less), 1.25 tpy of carbon monoxide, 4.91 tpy of volatile organic compounds, and 4,415 pounds per year of hydrogen sulfide. This project does not include an increase in material processing rate over previously permitted levels.

The Agency’s proposed Order of Approval (Order) contains numerous new conditions that aim to assure compliance with the applicable regulations. The proposed Order includes a requirement for the facility to establish a complaint response program, including a public complaint phone line. The proposed Order requires periodic inspections for compromises in the integrity of the cooking system and its associated ductwork or in the building envelope, and unrepaired compromises may constitute violations of the Order. Additionally, the proposed Order requires periodic testing for emissions of volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, sulfur oxides, and hydrogen sulfide.

PRELIMINARY DETERMINATION

The Agency has completed a review of application No. 12348. Based on this review, the Agency has made a preliminary determination that the proposal meets all the requirements of Regulations I, II, and III, and proposed Order No. 12348 should be approved, subject to the conditions in the proposed Order.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND HEARING

The proposed Order of Approval, along with the information considered in making this preliminary determination, is available from the Agency’s website at www.pscleanair.gov. These documents are also on file and available for inspection at the Agency’s office located at 1904 Third Avenue, Suite 105, Seattle, Washington, telephone (206) 343-8800. Public comments regarding the proposed Order are requested to address compliance with Agency air quality Regulations I, II, and III. Written comments with respect to the proposed Order must be mailed to Ralph Munoz, Engineer, at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, 1904 Third Avenue, Suite 105, Seattle, Washington 98101, faxed to the Engineering Manager at (206) 343-7522, or e-mailed to PublicComment@pscleanair.gov by 5 PM PDT on April 19, 2024.

Comments on the proposed Order of Approval may also be delivered orally at a public hearing which will be held virtually via Zoom. The hearing will be held from 4 PM to 6 PM PDT on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The hearing may be accessed at the following web address:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87680961570

Meeting ID: 876 8096 1570

Passcode: 257403

The hearing may also be accessed by phone by dialing (253) 205-0468 and entering the Meeting ID and Passcode listed above.

All comments received during the comment period will become part of the public record. Once the Agency has reviewed and responded to comments from the public, the proposed Order of Approval will, if necessary, be revised and either denied or issued in final form.