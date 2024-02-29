Keith Campbell names DuPont City Administrator – The Suburban Times

Keith Campbell

DuPont – Mayor Ron Frederick is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Campbell as the new City Administrator for the City of DuPont. The City Council confirmed Mayor Frederick’s appointment during its February 27 meeting. Mr. Campbell assumes the City Administrator role, succeeding Andy Takata, who is retiring from the position.

The City of DuPont selected SGR to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments. SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced an incredibly strong field of candidates. The City received 24 applications from candidates in eight states.

Mr. Campbell has 17 years of local government experience, with almost 10 years in city management. Most recently, he served as the City Manager in the City of Sherwood, Oregon, from October 2021 to November 2023. Prior to that, Keith led the City of Stayton, Oregon, as the City Manager from 2014 to 2021. Earlier in his career, he served the City of Shawnee, Kansas, as the City Clerk, and before that, Campbell was the Deputy County Clerk for Douglas County, Kansas. He is a credentialed ICMA Manager and received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Award from 2016 – 2022.

Mr. Campbell holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas.

Mayor Ron Frederick reviewed all the candidates over a two-month period. “We are thrilled to bring Mr. Campbell on as our next City Administrator. We had a very strong group of candidates,