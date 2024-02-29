February Session Recap – The Suburban Times

Office of State Senator T’wina Nobles announcement.

We have just a little over a week left in the 2024 session! My team and I have spent the last two months championing our communities’ priorities, and I’m very proud of all we have done so far.

Scroll down for some legislative updates, helpful information and resources, and more:

As Black History Month comes to a close, let’s remember that Black history isn’t confined to February — it’s an integral part of our shared heritage every day.

From the pioneering efforts of Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland, who laid the foundation for the celebration of Black excellence, to trailblazers like Martha Jones, Ida B. Wells, Ruby Bridges, Shirley Chisholm, Nina Simone, Audre Lorde, Mae Jemison, and Rosa Franklin, whose achievements have left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness, each story serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

My staff authored a resolution honoring these remarkable individuals for Black History Month. You can read the full text here and catch my remarks here.

Students, now is the time to fill out your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA unlocks a myriad of support, including federal grants, loans, and work-study opportunities. However, the recent rollout of the new form has brought its share of challenges, with technical glitches and delays. As a result, we’re seeing a sharp decline in FAFSA completion rates, with Washington currently sitting at 17% completion and the national average being 20%. This is a 49% difference from where completion rates were at this time last year. To help remove any barriers for students and their families, each of Washington’s public four-year institutions has extended the College Decision Day to June 1 for fall 2024.

It is critical to get your application in as soon as you can in order to secure the financial aid needed to make your post-secondary dreams a reality. Apply today!

Mark your calendars! Join me for a discussion and an opportunity to hear from the community about diverse topics impacting our district from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 11 at Watson Signature Event Center, located at 11521 Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood. You can submit questions and RSVP here.

WAVE Scholarship

The 2024 Washington Award for Vocational Excellence (WAVE) scholarship portal is now open! WAVE honors Washington’s top career and technical education students.

The scholarship helps pay for tuition, books and other qualified expenses — up to $7,700 over two years, depending on the college or school attended.

Learn more and apply here.

Working Families Tax Credit

In early 2023, we launched the Working Families Tax Credit. Since then, it has provided over $116 million in refunds to 163,000 Washington households, with an average refund of $714 per household. I am happy to say that 249,000 kids have been positively impacted by this program.

Applications for the 2024 cycle open on Feb. 1 and are available through the end of the calendar year. To check if you are eligible for the rebate of up to $1,255, click here.

Rent Stabilization

I’m disappointed to share the rent stabilization bill (HB 2114) is dead for the session. While this news is incredibly disheartening, I promise you I will continue to advocate for this policy and others that provide renters with the safety, stability and support they need.

Earlier in the month, I participated in a news conference (which you can watch here) to discuss how critical the legislation would’ve been. I’ve seen constituents struggle with the uncertainty of rising rents, forced to make difficult choices between paying for housing and other basic necessities. We must do more to ensure hardworking people can afford to live in the communities they call home.

Important Legislation

I want to highlight some other important bills from my colleagues:

Prohibiting the inhumane practice of hog-tying by law enforcement — a necessary step toward justice and healing for our communities ( SB 6009 )

) Providing families, communities, and agencies with an additional tool to help identify their missing loved ones, helping to support our efforts to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis (SB 6186)

My Bills

I’m so excited to share two of my companion bills have passed the Senate and are on their way to the governor’s desk to hopefully be signed into law!

Prohibiting book bans to ensure access to diverse and inclusive materials in schools ( HB 2331 )

) Expanding equal pay protections to cover all discrimination (HB 1905)

Many bills are currently under consideration in the House and will soon be on the floor for a vote.

Allowing students to receive state financial aid for the same amount of time they receive federal aid ( SB 5904 )

) Creating more affordable homeownership opportunities ( SB 6173 )

) Improving the long-term health of individuals convicted of crimes where mental health, cognitive issues, or brain injuries are a factor ( SB 5588 )

) Improving active transportation connectivity for people walking, biking, and rolling along and across current and former state highways by continuing the Sandy Williams Connecting Communities Program (SB 6283)

Stay tuned for further updates!