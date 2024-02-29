Don’t Overlook the Importance of Health Care – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gloria Muniz, Tacoma.

There’s a reason Medicare Advantage is the choice of more than 32 million seniors and people with disabilities – more than 50% of the eligible population. A recent Harvard Medical School study shows that Medicare Advantage enrollees have fewer readmissions, fewer preventable hospitalizations, and lower rates of high-risk medication use than people in fee-for-service Medicare.

Washington’s seniors and their health must remain a top priority. With the cost of health care constantly on the rise, it is becoming increasingly difficult for many, especially seniors, to access quality care. However, leaders across the Evergreen State have the opportunity to help by allocating the appropriate amount of funds to Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage addresses the soaring price of care by offering affordable monthly premiums, a cap on out-of-pocket costs, and extensive supplemental benefits. Alongside the affordability, Medicare Advantage offers many additional benefits above and beyond original Medicare coverage. For example, many enrollees have comprehensive drug coverage, ensuring they can always access their essential prescriptions. Best of all, Medicare Advantage brings together all my doctors and specialists under one easy-to-navigate plan.

While we often overlook the importance of health care when we’re young, it is imperative that we focus on it as we get older. Fortunately, affordable and accessible programs like Medicare Advantage make it easier for seniors to take charge of their health. It is the time of year that policymakers reauthorize the program and safeguard their access to crucial health care.