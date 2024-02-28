 Local students graduate from Montana State University – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local students graduate from Montana State University

· Leave a Comment ·

Students from Washington were among the recent graduates from Montana State University during its 139th commencement ceremonies held Dec. 15 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The university awarded 813 undergraduate degrees and 164 graduate degrees. A list of your state’s graduates follows.

Students with two asterisks after their names (**) graduated with highest honors, having earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.7. Undergraduate students graduating with honors — a cumulative GPA between 3.25 and 3.69 — have a single asterisk (*) after their names. This list is current as of Feb. 15, 2024, and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

Steilacoom

Allison Stevens**

Tacoma

Mack Harris*

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *