Hidden Heroes Week 4: Small Business Ownership – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, in partnership with the Clover Park School District, is highlighting the “Hidden Heroes” of our community. Each week we are featuring Black or African American professionals in the community who are making a difference.

This is our fourth and final week of this recognition. This week we highlight local entrepreneurs.

Deb Tuggle, owner Bite Me! Cookies

Deb Tuggle has consistently used her platform as a business owner to better her staff, community and people around her. Her Lakewood-based small business manufactures 14,000 cookies per hour and ships them all around the world. This is no small feat.

But it’s what Tuggle does in Lakewood that makes a difference.

When hiring, she draws from a diverse talent pool. She focuses on those who might otherwise be overlooked: Women, immigrants and people who are not native English speakers. Once employed, she takes on the responsibility of furthering their job possibilities. Her business covers the cost for them to attend computer and English classes at Clover Park Technical College. Not only are the classes paid for by Bite Me!, but the employees are paid their wages for the time they are in class.

Perris Wright & Umi Wagoner, Fashion Entrepreneurs, Tacoma

Etcetera Tacoma is self-described as “a lifestyle brand with a hyper focus on community engagement.” Co-founders Perris Wright and Umi Wagoner have done a fantastic job carrying out that mission.

If you live in the South Sound, then you’ve seen Etcetera. The brand got its start a decade ago in 2014 but rose to prominence recently. Their designs feature local aspects of the South Sound, including the Tacoma Dome, orcas, gold finches, and more recently, their “Every End” t-shirt line. The “Every End” line features designs that celebrate iconic landmarks from “Every End” of Tacoma including the Northend, Northeast, Westend, Eastside, Southend and Hilltop. But they didn’t stick to Tacoma. The also feature Federal Way and, of course, Lakewood.

Student voice

Members of the Harrison Preparatory School Black Student Union share why it is important for them to see Black and African American leaders in multiple career fields and professions.