Everything you need to know about your child’s oral health – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

Delta Dental of Washington is providing a one-stop shop for all things to do with your child’s oral health.

National Children’s Dental Health Month (February) may be nearly over, but a new guide for parents helps kids smiles stay healthy year round.

Rather than relying on your favorite search engine and having to sift through results which have not been vetted by dentists, Delta Dental of Washington has launched a comprehensive guide for children’s oral health featuring preventive care, fluoride FAQs, tips for taking special needs children to the dentist, information on finding a dental insurance plan, teething for new parents, and much more, available at www.DeltaDentalWA.com.

“Children’s oral health can be confusing because of communication difficulties between parents and their kids,” said Dr. Kyle Dosch DDS, Delta Dental of Washington’s dental director and member dentist. “By compiling all of this information in one place, we are providing parents with a go-to spot for advice on nearly everything they might want to know about how to keep their kids mouths healthy.”

Delta Dental of Washington hopes to provide parents with easy to access information so they can make educated decisions about how to troubleshoot when their child is teething or has gum pain or cavities.

While the webpage is an overview of some issues to watch out for and some strategies you can use to protect your kids, the most comprehensive recommendations should come from your family’s dentist.

Delta Dental of Washington is committed to creating a cavity-free Washington and offers a host of educational opportunities for children to establish healthy dental habits.

For parents with children who have recently lost a tooth – or visited their dentist – Delta Dental of Washington offers free letters from the Tooth Fairy mailed directly to your child. Versions of the letter are offered for a first lost tooth, a lost tooth, a good dental checkup, and a version with words of encouragement for a less than positive dental exam. The Tooth Fairy also hosts a free Tooth Fairy Hotline, with pre-recorded messages with the same themes as the letters.

For more information from Delta Dental of Washington, visit its blog at www.deltadentalwa.com/blog and learn more about Delta Dental of Washington’s Tooth Fairy Experience free dental education program for kids and how to receive a phone call or letter from a tooth fairy, visit www.TheToothFairyExperience.com.