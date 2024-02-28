A “Welcome Wagon” meeting at Lakewood Rotary – The Suburban Times

My longtime friend Donn Irwin contacted me about visiting Lakewood Rotary. He knew my wife Peggy and I love theatre. The reason for the invitation was because the program speaker was to be Joseph Walsh, the new Lakewood Playhouse Director. We jumped at the chance. The noon meeting was held at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club and I’ve eaten there a number of times and the food is always wonderful. Peggy especially loved their cookies.

The new director at the Playhouse is Joseph Walsh. He is an award-winning theatre director and educator. He has served as the Artistic Director of Ghost light Theatricals, GardenTheatre in Winter Garden, Florida, Arlington Children’s theatre in Massachusetts, and Wild Oats productions in the UK.

Joseph has numerous awards and credits. He hit the ground running here in Lakewood. I met him while enjoying the current production “The Giver.” The cast and almost everyone involved in the production had plenty of experience. The theatre in the round was the perfect stage for the play. Here is the review – https://thesubtimes.com/2024/02/15/the-giver-lakewood-playhouse-theatre-review/

In addition to “The Giver” Joseph is already planning a musical, SIX, which should be a delight. The SIX: TEEN EDITION is a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ international phenomenon SIX, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Joseph was well received at Lakewood Rotary. It seemed like everyone wanted to meet him. You couldn’t even get close to him right after the meeting ended.

I encourage you all to get your ticket now for the upcoming productions. My guess is that they will be excellent!

Thank you, Donn Irwin for the invitation.