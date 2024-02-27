Strickland Launches 4th Annual Congressional Art Competition – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced today, that her office will begin accepting submissions for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize, honor, and encourage young artistic talent across the nation.

“The annual Congressional Art Competition gives students the opportunity to showcase their artistic talent and represent the South Sound through their work,” said Strickland. “I look forward to this year’s submissions and encourage all interested high school students to participate.”

This year’s competition includes a theme to guide student artwork. The 2024 theme is “Joy.” Students are asked to share their artistic expression of what joy means to them.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students living in Washington’s 10th Congressional District. If you are unsure which Congressional District you reside in, you can find out here.

The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol and the artist will be recognized at the Congressional Institute. The exhibit in Washington, D.C. will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on the House’s Congressional Art Competition page.

The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in-depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Artwork is due by Thursday, April 11th, 2024. Please attach a high-resolution photo of your art as well as the student release form in an email to: Peter.Ramaley@mail.house.gov.

For more information and official rules, please visit: https://strickland.house.gov/services/art-competition or call Congresswoman Strickland’s District Office at 360-459-8514.