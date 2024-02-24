West Pierce Fire & Rescue Urges Proper Disposal of Lithium Batteries – The Suburban Times

As lithium-ion batteries have become more popular in items ranging from smart phones to laptops, power tools and even luggage, the proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries has become a matter of public safety.

These batteries, unlike traditional alkaline batteries, have high energy density that can make them prone to combustion or explosion when they are damaged. They can produce enough heat to ignite nearby materials.

Improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries has resulted in fires in U.P. Refuse and Recycling trucks. Thanks to the quick response from West Pierce Fire & Rescue, these fires were quickly extinguished but could have been catastrophic and potentially life-threatening for the truck drivers. This is an issue affecting communities across the world, with many examples of large fires occurring due to mishandled lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries should never be put in household trash or recycling. Please set these batteries aside and dispose of them correctly at the City of Tacoma Solid Waste Center at 3510 S. Mullen Street. Visit the Solid Waste Center website, the Washington Department of Ecology’s battery stewardship program or batteryfiresafety.org for more details and safety notes on how to properly store lithium-ion batteries.