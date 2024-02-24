South Tacoma Way Plan-A-Thon on February 29 Kicks Off Third Neighborhood Plan with Community – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is kicking off the South Tacoma Way Neighborhood Plan with a Virtual Plan-A-Thon community event on Thursday, February 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM on Zoom. Attendees will participate in small- and large-group discussions about neighborhood assets, challenges, opportunities, and a vision for what the South Tacoma Way Neighborhood could and should be, followed by time to present back to the whole group. Event details are available at www.cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning.

The City of Tacoma’s award-winning Neighborhood Planning Program works directly with community members to identify and address issues like sustainability, transportation impacts, safety, local economic development, community identity and history, and public amenities. The neighborhood planning process relies on co-creation with the community to develop specific action steps that will bring the community’s vision for their neighborhood to fruition.

The February 29 Plan-A-Thon event is just one forum where community members can actively participate in neighborhood planning. People who live, work or play in the South Tacoma neighborhood are also invited to visit the online engagement platform and participate in a Community Priorities Survey. Community members who are interested in being part of a steering group for the South Tacoma Way Neighborhood Plan are encouraged to fill out the interest form by March 11.

The next event for the South Tacoma Way Neighborhood planning process is an in-person walking tour of the South Tacoma Way neighborhood on Saturday, April 13 starting at 10:30 AM. Participants will meet in front of 5050 South Tacoma Way for the one-hour walking tour led by Pretty Gritty Tours.

Learn more about the Neighborhood Planning Program and current projects at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning or email us at neighborhoodplanning@cityoftacoma.org to be added to our email list.

The Neighborhood Planning Program supports implementation of Planning and Development Services’ larger planning processes. For more information about the City’s Long Range Planning Division or the Neighborhood Planning Program, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.