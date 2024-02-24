Be inspired by women’s stories and voices in March at the Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Celebrate the contributions, achievements and history of women through women’s stories and voices. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays as the nation celebrates Women’s History Month.

“Women’s History Month is a time to honor the extraordinary contributions of remarkable women throughout history whose resilience, vision and courage continue to inspire and shape our world,” said Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “This March we pay tribute to the myriad stories of women’s courage, strength and achievement to inspire the next generation of history-making women.”

Pierce County Library welcomes many women authors to library locations to engage teenagers and adults. Events include:

Author Talk with Tara Goedjen

Local YA author Tara Goedjen shares about the writing process and career paths in editing, publishing and freelancing, followed by a Q&A and workshop. Ages 13 and up. Registration required.

Thursday, March 7, 3-4 p.m.

Virtual Pierce County Library – Registration required.

Fast Girls: Trailblazing Women Olympians

Author Elise Hooper separates fact from fiction to uncover the progress and setbacks faced by women Olympians. Ages 13 and up.

Saturday, March 16, 2-3 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library

Wednesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

We Are Also in Bondage Here: Black Women in the Washington Civil Rights Movement

Historian and Educator Quin’Nita Cobbins-Modica explores with participants how Black women in 1960s Washington brought about meaningful legislative changes. Ages 13 and up.

Thursday, March 21, 4-5 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

How to Write a Family Portrait

Essayist Kristen Millares Young helps attendees plan, write and revise their family stories with. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Saturday, March 23, 10-11:30 a.m. (English) and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Spanish)

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Explore the resilient women, trailblazers and icons of women’s stories with curated booklists for all ages, available in book, e-book and audiobook.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.