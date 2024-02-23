U.P. Seeks Young Artists to Color it UP Again – The Suburban Times

Last year, the City of University Place invited young artists to help transform bland utility boxes into vibrant pieces of art. The result was colorful additions to the U.P. landscape along Cirque Drive between Bridgeport and Grandview.

The artwork has received lots of “thumbs up” from the community so Public Works wants to add vinyl wrapping to additional utility boxes around town.

The City is again calling on young artists to share their talents and create designs for these new vinyl wrappings. Students in grades 5-12 are encouraged to participate in the 2024 Color UP art contest. Entries should reflect community pride or happiness and be created to cover all sides of the utility boxes. Art can be created by individuals or teams. The contest begins today, Feb. 21, and the deadline for submittals is May 5. Get the submission form and complete contest details on the City website.