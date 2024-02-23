Overnight rolling slowdowns on SR 512 in Parkland Saturday, Feb. 24 – The Suburban Times

PARKLAND– Travelers who use both directions of State Route 512 in Lakewood and Parkland will need to plan for additional travel time.

11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 until 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25

Intermittent rolling slowdowns on both directions of SR 512 between Interstate 5 and Portland Avenue East.

Unscheduled traffic stops of up to ten minutes.

Temporary ramp closures of Steele Street/SR 7 ramp to eastbound SR 512.

Temporary ramp closures of the Canyon Road, 94th Avenue Southeast and Portland Avenue East ramps to westbound SR 512.

Utility crews will remove overhead power lines at milepost 2.9 near Aqueduct Drive East.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.