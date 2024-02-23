Maintenance Work on Milwaukee Way to Take Place February 23 – 26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – From February 23 – 26, between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM, City of Tacoma crews will be performing maintenance work on the 2300 block of Milwaukee Way. Although the road will remain open, traffic will be cut down to one lane in each direction while crews remove old asphalt in preparation for repaving with new asphalt. The road will be left unpaved until weather conditions allow for repaving. Drivers are advised to plan for potential delays. Community members with questions can call Derrick Wells in Public Works Street Operations at (253) 254-1707.