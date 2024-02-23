Lakewood receives application for 44 townhome-style rental units – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: Kendrick Townhomes- Master Planned Development/Design Review #9786. Project ID#4987.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project includes the construction of 44 new townhome-style rental units in a campus-style development across nine separate buildings. Rental options will feature several kinds of units ranging from 2-bed/2-bath to 3-bed/2-bath. Each unit includes at least one parking stall within a private garage. The site development work includes private surface parking and access improvements, a water main extension, a small private sewer main extension, and selected public frontage improvements. Site amenities include public and private open spaces with bicycle parking and landscaped areas.

PROJECT LOCATION: 4500-4504 111th ST SW (APN#5080001000, 5080000990, 0219122016, 4935000060, 209122152, 5080000973, 0219122146, 0219122147, 0219122148)

ZONING: Multifamily 3 (MF3)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: January 10, 2024

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: February 7, 2024

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Boundary Line Adjustment, Building permits (to include plumbing and mechanical), Site Development.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : February 19, 2024- March 18, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on March 18, 2024 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Fulcrum Development; 253-380-4718 (all questions should be directed to City Staff).

City: Andrea Bell, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7814 or abell@cityoflakewood.us