The Tasting Room – Chambers Bay Distillery ribbon cutting – The Suburban Times

The Tasting Room – Chambers Bay Distillery ribbon cutting

Image courtesy Chambers Bay Distillery.

The City of University Place will welcome The Tasting Room – Chambers Bay Distillery with a ribbon cutting on February 28 (1:30-2:30 pm) at 3610 Bridgeport Way W.

