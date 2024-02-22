Tacoma, WA – “Shinka – An Immersive Japanese Automobile Exhibit” will open on March 16 at LeMay – America’s Car Musuem.

The word “Shinka” is a Japanese term that translates to “evolution” or “progress.” The name of the exhibit itself represents the theme and direction ACM has taken with this new display, highlighting the history, progression, and sheer impact that Japanese car manufacturers have made on the automotive industry and the rest of the world throughout history, ultimately helping to shape the global automotive industry into what it is today.

“We are excited to bring such a unique and immersive exhibit to the community here in the Pacific Northwest,” says Gary Yamamoto, Executive Director of LeMay – America’s Car Museum. “With Shinka, we took our definition of ‘car exhibit’ to new heights by deciding to display these amazing and unique cars in a way we never have before. When you visit the Museum to see our new exhibit, you will see these vehicles displayed together with cultural and artistic elements in a way that will stimulate many different senses – all at once. By showcasing these vehicles in this more immersive environment, we hope museum guests will feel a deeper connection and appreciation for these cars. It will definitely be an exhibit that you have to see in person in order to truly appreciate these amazing vehicles.”

Shinka is the largest undertaking in ACM’s 12-year history. The exhibit will span the entire top floor of the Museum’s distinguished Showcase Gallery and will consist of nearly 50 vehicles on display ranging from Japanese originals like the legendary Toyota 2000GT to the iconic cars of the

‘90s like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, and even a mix of modern-day performance like the new Acura NSX.

Though the vehicles are the focus, there will also be many additional immersive and artistic components on display, complimenting the cars throughout the exhibit while also paying homage to various parts of Japanese culture including modern anime, historical Samurai, peaceful Japanese country-side rural landscapes, and bustling Tokyo streets and nightlife.

In an ever-evolving world that is the automotive industry and car culture, America’s Car Museum, which sits just three hours away from the “Mount Fuji of the West,” is thrilled to bring an exhibit to the Pacific Northwest community that reflects the currently blazing hot market of Japanese vehicles and JDM culture.

The Museum is set to hold an exclusive exhibit preview event on Friday, March 15 from 7-9pm, the evening before the exhibit opens to the public. Guests in attendance at the preview event can enjoy a self-guided tour of the new exhibit, witness Japanese-inspired performances by Seattle Kokon Takio Drum Group and Ishi Yama Shin Koryu Batto Jutsu Japanese-Style Swordsmanship, and try some delicious Saké and Sushi curated by Thekoi Japanese Cuisine located in downtown Tacoma right down the street from the Museum. Tickets are now on sale to attend the preview event at americascarmuseum.org.

For additional information about the upcoming Shinka exhibit and LeMay – America’s Car Museum, please visit americascarmuseum.org.