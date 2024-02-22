 “Proctor Polar Bear Crawl” for Polar Bear Conservation! – The Suburban Times

“Proctor Polar Bear Crawl” for Polar Bear Conservation!

Submitted by Party for Polar Bears.

We are excited to invite you to our 9th annual Party for Polar Bears! Join us for the “Proctor Polar Bear Crawl” in the Proctor District on Thursday, February 29, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is a family friendly event where you can eat, drink, enjoy some ice cream and shop. A portion of the sales from the evening will go to polar bear conservation. Participating businesses include Peaks & Pints, Millhouse and the Blind Pig, Ice Cream Social, Envy Boutique and Teaching Toys & Books.  Shop from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Compass Rose, The Pacific Northwest Shop and Proctor Mercantile and they will donate a portion of their sales. Be entertained by the street band Tacomarama! Don’t forget to check out our 2024 merch to wear the event.

Our online auction starts on February 25. Come and celebrate International Polar Bear Day with us. Go to www.partyforpolarbears.net for the most updated information or follow @partyforpolarbears on Instagram and Facebook. We hope to see you all there.

