Community Members Invited to Grab a Cup of Coffee With Mayor Victoria Woodards on February 29 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Mayor Victoria Woodards – in support of the City of Tacoma’s ongoing efforts to engage and connect with community members – invites Tacoma residents to grab a cup of coffee and join her on February 29 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Campfire Coffee (1554 Market St. #101 in Tacoma).

“Engaging face-to-face allows us to truly connect with one another on a deeply personal level,” said Mayor Woodards. “It is through these connections that we can build a stronger, more vibrant community and I am looking forward to brewing ideas about the future of our beloved city together.”

More information about Mayor Woodards is available here.