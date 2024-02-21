Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ ®, produced by GFour Productions, at Pantages Theater on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ ® is the sequel to long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical ®, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” In its first year on tour, Menopause The Musical 2 ®, continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set five years after their chance encounter in a department store, the story follows the beloved main characters for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2 ® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses. The musical is a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The original Menopause The Musical ® debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the UK and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical ® has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Tickets to Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ ® start at $39 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.