Council Members Boykin and Grassi Attend City Action Days – The Suburban Times

U.P.’s newest City Council Members recently joined local leaders from around the state at the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Action Days on the campus of St. Martin’s University in Lacey.

Council Members Melanie Grassi and Frank Boykin attended the two-day event which gave them the opportunity to meet with State legislators, communicate legislative priorities and meet with other elected colleagues.

For Boykin, the event was a great way to make new acquaintances and start building new relationships with leaders from around the state. “It was also helpful to learn more about different bills that were being debated during the legislative session, especially those that align with U.P.’s priorities such as affordable housing and public safety,” he said.

“I jam-packed those two days with meetings with our state representatives and senator,” said Grassi. “It was really encouraging to spend time with newly elected and longtime elected officials, to ask questions and learn from their wisdom. Together, we can make all of our cities better.”