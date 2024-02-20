UPS Fieldhouse Flea set for March 16 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lynn Raisl.

The University of Puget Sound Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market is happening Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Held since 1968, we are Tacoma’s original vintage and creative Market. The $5 entry for 5 years and above goes towards our goal to raise funds for student scholarships.

Our 70 plus booths include antiques and repurposed items, new and vintage clothes, books, toys and jewelry, local creatives and makers with candles, salves, plants, letterpress, prints, cards, and so much deliciousness. We have yummy take away food inside and a fabulous Food Court right outside curated by Tacoma Aroma Flavor. There are treasures for everyone!

The UPS Memorial Fieldhouse is located at 1500 N Warner St, Tacoma, WA 98416